Our state remembers: Lessons and reflections through the lens of time

“No one had any idea what was coming,” said Christopher Louras, the mayor of Rutland a decade ago when Tropical Storm Irene ravaged Vermont. The forecast had been for heavy rains. To the south and west of Vermont, around New York City and New Jersey, the storm was supposed to bring high winds and some flooding. While local meteorologists certainly were keeping an eye on Irene, municipalities in Vermont were really only anticipating rain and some localized flooding.