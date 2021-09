This letter is in response to Mr. Shank's commentary titled White supremacy in the Aug. 28-30 Rutland Herald. Mr. Shank, you tried living in Brandon until you felt there was no way you were going to make this town fit your personal model of a perfect town for you. You eventually pulled the plug and moved to Montpellier. Now, you're attacking Vermont as a whole and labeling it a racist, dangerous place to reside and I quote you from a prior commentary that Vermont is the Wild West still.