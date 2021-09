TROY, N.Y. — Mayor Patrick Madden announced the promotion of Captain Steven M. Barker to the rank of assistant chief of the Troy Police Department. “The department will benefit greatly from the promotion of Captain Barker to this leadership position. He represents a new generation of law enforcement professionals who bring a wide range of skills and knowledge to their roles within the department. I am confident he will uphold the standards of excellence expected of our police department, and help shape the future of TPD in their mission to serve and protect the residents, families, and businesses of Troy,” Madden said.