Lake Placid’s Main Street construction restarts Sept. 7

LAKE PLACID — As the peak summer tourism season winds down, the village plans to reduce Main Street to one lane again starting next month. Built into the village’s contract with Kubricky Construction, the company chosen to lead the Main Street overhaul, was a caveat that construction pause during the peak of the summer tourism season in July and August. This was a condition suggested back in 2019, when the project was being looked at by the village’s Main Street Task Force, a group of volunteers picked by then-Mayor Craig Randall to provide feedback on the multi-million dollar, multi-year Main Street streetscape and infrastructure project. Ultimately, the village allowed some construction to continue this summer, confined to off-street parking lots. Starting Sept. 7, construction will continue in earnest.