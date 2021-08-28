Cancel
Tunnel Hill, GA

Northwest bounces back from opening loss by throttling Gordon Central

By Daniel Mayes
The Daily Citizen
The Daily Citizen
 8 days ago
Coming off of a heartbreaking overtime loss to Coahulla Creek High School to begin the season, Northwest Whitfield was looking to rebound.

The Bruins did that in a big way Friday, shutting down Gordon Central 44-7 in Tunnel Hill.

The Bruins (1-1) and Gordon Central (0-2) traded touchdowns early, but the Warriors couldn't keep up.

Northwest got a 13-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to an Owen Brooker passing touchdown to Ray Morrison and a Brooker rushing touchdown plunge.

Brooker finished 21-of-30 for 251 yards passing and two passing touchdowns in the bounce-back game.

Gordon Central answered with a touchdown late in the first quarter, making the score 13-7 after a missed Bruins extra point, but that would be the closest Gordon would get.

Two quick touchdowns from running back Adrian Reyes — and a two-point conversion — put Northwest up 28-7 by halftime. Reyes tallied 94 yards on 18 carries.

A safety after the break made the score 30-7, and Brooker completed his second touchdown pass just a couple of minutes later.

The Bruins added a touchdown in the fourth to cap off the scoring.

Northwest stays home to host North Murray on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Mountaineers will make their season debut after starting with two straight bye weeks.

