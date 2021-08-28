CD Review: ‘Hashkiveinu’: Traditional Jewish songs for the 21st century

Dirs. Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine. US. 2021.118 mins. The career and legacy of gravelly poet troubadour Leonard Cohen is explored through a deep dive into his most famous song, the much covered ’Hallelujah’. It’s an approach which shares common ground with the long running podcast ’Song Exploder’, in which musicians dissect a composition and reveal the process of their creation. However, in the absence of new interviews with Cohen – the singer died in 2016 at the age of 82 – the film relies on the insights of colleagues, friends and family, all of whom are fully paid-up members of the church of Leonard. This is filmmaking which echoes Cohen’s music style – it’s contemplative, searching and stripped back, but it can also be somewhat navel gazing, ponderous and very slow.