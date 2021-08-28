CD Review: ‘Hashkiveinu’: Traditional Jewish songs for the 21st century
The album “Hashkiveinu” highlights the growing trend to recast traditional Jewish liturgical music in a more modern musical format, accessible to older and younger Jews. Produced by the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe where Rabbi David Fainsilber is one of three who collaborated on this project, “Hashkiveinu” introduces the listener to three excellent voices, subdued but effective guitar, along with a supporting band of Vermonters who make this liturgical-meets-folk-meets-pop-meets-jazz musical experience a delight to listen to, whether you are Jewish or not.www.timesargus.com
