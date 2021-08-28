Keep running the race of faith

Have you ever considered the analogy of our Christian faith life as a race? We are on a race for the sake of eternity. The apostle Paul said, “we run our race to get a victor’s crown” (1 Corinthians 9:24). There are many types of races — 100-meter sprint, 200m sprint, 400m, 800m, 1600m, 5K, 10K, 15K, half marathon and full marathons. Then, there are even ultra-marathons for people who have completely lost their sanity (Secretly, I admire you all, but what you are thinking?). The Christian faith life most certainly is not a sprint that is over and done in 10 seconds. It is not even a mid-distance event. It is best viewed as a marathon — perhaps even an ultra-marathon.