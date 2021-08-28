Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Keep running the race of faith

By David Yarborough Local religion columnist
Brunswick News
 8 days ago

Have you ever considered the analogy of our Christian faith life as a race? We are on a race for the sake of eternity. The apostle Paul said, “we run our race to get a victor’s crown” (1 Corinthians 9:24). There are many types of races — 100-meter sprint, 200m sprint, 400m, 800m, 1600m, 5K, 10K, 15K, half marathon and full marathons. Then, there are even ultra-marathons for people who have completely lost their sanity (Secretly, I admire you all, but what you are thinking?). The Christian faith life most certainly is not a sprint that is over and done in 10 seconds. It is not even a mid-distance event. It is best viewed as a marathon — perhaps even an ultra-marathon.

thebrunswicknews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Person
Moses
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Word Of God#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Keeping the Faith: Approach of Jewish New Year offers opportunities for reflection, hope

If the sky is clear this evening, look up and you will see the full moon. In two weeks, as the moon wanes, it will signal that the new Jewish year is about to begin. On the evening of Sept. 6, as we all mark what is widely known as “the official end of summer” on Labor Day, the Jewish community will gather to celebrate the High Holidays, which begin with Rosh Hashanah. The new year of 5782 will begin two weeks from now.
Forsyth, GAmymcr.net

Christians need each other to keep the faith

There is often a gap between faith and life. A gap between what we believe and how we behave. A gap between what we want to be known for and who we actually are. And we feel the tension of that gap; it’s the thing that forces us to hide.
Fayette County, GAThe Citizen Online

2021 Founders Day 5K Race and 1 Mile Walk/Run

Fayette Daybreak Rotary Club will host this year’s Founders Day 5K Race and 1 Mile Walk/Run as part of the 46th Annual Tyrone Founders Day Festival. The festival will take place October 1 and 2, and the 5K Race and 1 Mile Walk/Run will take place the morning of Saturday, October 2, 2021. Proceeds from the race will help fund the Rotary club’s service projects throughout the year. For more information, visit www.fayettedaybreak.org or to register online, visit Active.com.
Tenniswaxahachietx.com

Thoughts of a radical pastor: We continue running the race that is set before us

Until a few years ago, I played tennis, two or three nights a week. I miss my old tennis partner. Good, committed tennis partners are hard to find, and good friends even harder (love you, Rey). Sadly I don’t play much tennis anymore, so I run. If anybody tells you they enjoy running, they are lying. Running is not fun. When I started running three years ago, I ran between 3 and 5 miles a day. I had to stop for a short time because of some health concerns, but when I picked back up I got stuck at three miles. Everyday three miles and I was done. Do you know why? Three miles is easy, it’s comfortable, it doesn’t take much effort - it takes less than 30 minutes, or 9 Toby Mac songs, whichever comes first.
Christrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ELDER: Let losses inspire you to keep running

Since the first of this year, I’ve had to say goodbye to several longtime friends who have left this life and gone to be with the Lord. The latest of those departures took place just last week. I’m not referring to relatives – that can be a whole other level of loss and grief. These were brothers in Christ, in some cases colleagues in ministry with whom I’ve journeyed over many miles along the pathway of life. And some of those miles were challenging ones.
Worcester, MAtelegram.com

Keep the Faith: We need the time to reset, renew

A recent social media post shared by a colleague said, “I feel like after the year we’ve all had, our rabbis should be able to stand up on Rosh Hashanah and just exclaim, ‘I am so overwhelmed! I don’t know what to say!’ and we’d all kind of nod and say ‘cheers, I’ll drink to that.’”
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

MPS hosts 14th annual Run Back to School race

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Recreation ceremoniously kicked off the start of the 2021-2022 school year at the 14th. annual Run Back to School in Washington Park Saturday, Aug. 28. Participants at the event competed in a 5K run or 1.5-mile walk through Washington Park, followed by family-friendly activities. "Thank...
Sportscpr.org

Running Pikes Peak Part 4: The Race

The following is part of KRCC's 'Peak Past' essay series. When I lined up this past Saturday for the Pikes Peak Ascent, I knew the basics. The only way to go is up—the race climbs about 7,800 feet in 13.3 miles. As of the beginning of July, officials had close...
Huntsville, ALthemadisonrecord.com

Cotton Row Run Holds First Ever Labor Day Race Event

HUNTSVILLE- Labor Day 2021 will be like no other among the world of running in the Rocket City. For the first time in the 42-year history of the Bill Penny Toyota Cotton Row Run, the 10K-5K race will not be held on Memorial Day after being moved due to the ongoing pandemic that has gripped the entire country. Instead, the race was moved to Monday, Sept. 6.
ReligionBrunswick News

Choices are demonstrated throughout the Bible

I have suddenly been thrust into being a parent to three teenagers. Growing up myself, I never struggled too much with making good decisions. My challenge today is trying to help my children understand the consequences that will come by making bad choices. — T.C. Dear T.C.: Lessons about making...
Shell Lake, WIdrydenwire.com

LFRC Lake Run & Fastest Kid Race Labor Day Weekend!

SHELL LAKE, WI -- Lakeland Family Resource Center invites YOU to participate in our annual fundraiser—the 2021 Lake Run!. Partnering with Shell Lake’s Town & Country Days, the 9mile Run & 5K run/walk will take place SATURDAY, Sept 4 with an 8:00 am start at Vitality Village (260 Industrial Dr, Shell Lake). The race is on rain or shine! The flat and fast course goes around the beautiful Shell Lake. Day-of registration begins at 6:30 am. 5K-$40, 9mile-$50. Kids ages 0-17 RUN FREE!
Youngstown, OHPosted by
Mahoning Matters

KEEPING THE FAITH : Be someone's example of kindness and compassion

The COVID-19 pandemic and all its mutant variants have added new stressors, fears and concerns to the daily lives of people around the world. Today, we need to exercise more patience, tolerance and understanding in our interactions with others. Too many are quick-triggered to react and defend themselves. The behaviors of naming, shaming and blaming — especially on social media — have become vitriol and contemptuous.
Wilmington, NCStar News Online

Keeping their faith: Faith Lutheran Church will celebrate its second anniversary

Faith Lutheran Church, a small but mighty congregation, opened the “Creekside Campus” in August 2019. The early months of 2020 looked bright for Faith Lutheran, but in March when the pandemic hit, it could have been an early end to the congregation. However, while other churches pursued virtual service options, the small congregation was able to continue to meet safely in an outdoor setting through most of the pandemic.
WorkoutsRunnersWorld

Keep Your Running Motivation After a Bad Run

It’s entirely too easy for people to criticize their own performance, and harder to be kind to themselves when they don’t have the race or run they’d hoped for. As the saying goes, we’re our own worst critics. Even when we do well, we sometimes tell ourselves it wasn’t the...
ReligionBrunswick News

Jesus knew a laboring man needs rest and recreation

I would like to see our nation repent this Labor Day. It is embarrassing to see how many Americans who are able-bodied refuse to work. Surely, this is going to end up in a disaster. — R.W. Dear R.W.: Jesus had a great deal to say about labor (work). He...

Comments / 0

Community Policy