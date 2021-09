One of the reasons this combination remake/sequel/reboot of the gets-better-with-age 1992 film Candyman is tough to discuss is because it’s a film that can’t quite decide what it is or wants to be. Not all art needs to be easily understandable or digestible, but it helps when it has a point of view as strong and resolute as director Nia DaCosta’s take on Candyman. Though it tries to be too many things in one, the themes of injustice, racism, and being the agent of one’s own story that rise to the surface are the ones that speak the loudest and have the greatest impact on the viewer.