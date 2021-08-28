Christian Heritage can't answer late Landmark scores, falls 27-18

In a game that saw quick scores and long lulls, Christian Heritage School was on the losing end of a 27-18 game Friday night at home to Fairburn's Landmark Christian.

Both teams scored very early on, then went silent on offense for the rest of the first half.

Christian Heritage's Solomon Locke took the opening kickoff of the game back for a touchdown, but a missed extra point left Christian Heritage (0-2) playing catchup.

Landmark (1-1) answered quickly, going up 7-6, and the score wouldn't change until midway through the third.

Locke punched in another short touchdown to briefly put Christian Heritage up 12-7 after a missed 2-point conversion, but Landmark continued to answer quickly after Lion scores.

Landmark forged ahead 14-12 before Christian Heritage struck back with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Christian Thomas to Wyatt Brumlow to go up 18-12 early in the fourth.

After the teams traded touchdowns throughout much of the game, this time, Landmark Christian scored two straight to push the Lions into desperation.

Facing a 27-18 deficit late in the fourth, Christian Heritage made a couple of drives deep into Landmark territory, but an interception at the goal line with under a minute to go sealed the Lions' fate.

The Lions continue their season-opening home stand next week, hosting King's Ridge Christian Friday at 7:30 p.m. Christian Heritage will look to get back on track with a win before Region 7-A Private play starts on Sept. 24.