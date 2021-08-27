Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New COVID-19 cases remain over 8,000, hospitalizations jump to more than 3,600

By Annette Weston
abc45.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, Wake County — For a second straight day, more than 8,000 new cases of coronavirus were reported in North Carolina and hospitalizations have jumped to more than 3,600 on Friday. Numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services show 8,105 newly reported cases. Currently, 3,651 are...

abc45.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Raleigh#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Posted by
Hunter Cabot

Be Aware of the New Symptoms for Delta Variant of Covid-19

Covid-19 Delta variant has new symptomsCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.
Washington StatePosted by
MyNorthwest

Common link among children who’ve died of COVID-19 in Washington state

Health officials in Washington say there’s a common link among the children who have died of COVID-19 in the state: being unvaccinated, and having underlying conditions. “The obvious things like underlying immune suppression — so cancer and certainly diabetes,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist, Washington state’s acting Chief Science Officer, on Thursday. “Some of the other things in the older age group are things like obesity.”
Lafayette County, MOkmmo.com

ANOTHER COVID-19-RELATED DEATH REPORTED IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

The number of active cases of COVID-19 continues to decrease, but another COVID-19-related death was reported in Lafayette County. According to the Lafayette County Health Department, the active case count was down from 108 on Tuesday, August 31, to 100 on Wednesday, September 1. However, health-department officials also say the...
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 805 new cases in 24 hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Saturday morning. As of 10:30 a.m., there are 503,034 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland, 805 new cases have been reported within the past 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.8%, decreased by 0.12 since Sunday morning;...
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

BODY BAGS: Florida Logs 277 COVID Deaths On Saturday

New Hospitalizations Dropping As More Patients Head To A Florida Morgue. PALM BEACH COUNTY HOSPITAL OVERFLOWS CONTINUES. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — At least 1,946 COVID-19 patients have died in a Florida hospital or medical facility over the past seven days. The Sunday morning […] The article BODY BAGS: Florida Logs 277 COVID Deaths On Saturday appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Posted by
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 800 New Cases & 12 Deaths Reported Sunday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 805 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, according to state health department data released Sunday morning. The percentage of people testing positive remains below the benchmark of 5 percent, currently sitting at 4.8 percent. New data from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows more than 20 percent of coronavirus cases reported last week were among children. Cases in kids have exploded since July, from about 38,000 reported weekly to more than 200,000. Almost 5 million children have tested positive for COVID-19. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference,...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Roseburg, OReugeneweekly.com

Roseburg Doctor Prescribes Ivermectin to COVID-19 Patients

As the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread, one Roseburg doctor is turning to the medication ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug, to help patients recover, despite it not being approved by the FDA as a treatment for the virus. Dr. Tim Powell of Evergreen Family Medicine, one of the largest medical...
Georgia Stateallongeorgia.com

Northwest Georgia health care facilities urge action

Joint statement from Northwest Georgia health care facilities and Public Health urging action to help with COVID-19 crisis. We need your help like never before. The pandemic—its current surge driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant—continues to spread throughout Northwest Georgia and is quickly becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Most new cases, hospitalizations and people in our critical care units on ventilators and advanced oxygen support are unvaccinated.
Mississippi StateBiloxi Sun Herald

How does Mississippi test for the delta variant of COVID-19?

The number of people in Mississippi being tested to see if they have COVID-19 has risen significantly with the more contagious delta variant, and the state health department will use some of those tests to determine how the variant is speading. Dr. Paul Byers, state epidemiologist, gave a step-by-step description...
Danville, VAgreensboro.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations jump in Danville as August cases climb 516%

DANVILLE, Va. — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Danville have increased by 50% in just a week, illustrating the pandemic’s escalating grip on the region. As of Wednesday morning, Sovah Health-Danville was caring for 30 patients who had tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, hospital spokesperson Hailey Fowlkes told the Register & Bee. Last week at this time there were only 20 people in the city hospital with COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy