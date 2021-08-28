Butcher Babies Drop New Single “It’s Killin’ Time Baby”
Heavy metal squad BUTCHER BABIES are ready to liven up the joint with their brand-new track “It’s Killin’ Time, Baby” featuring guest vocalist Craig Mabbitt (Escape The Fate). “From beginning to end, ‘killin’ time’ is a relentless groove-infused face melter that is guaranteed to give you bang-over,” shares guitarist HENRY FLURY. The single, out today, was inspired by the DC Comics character, Lobo, a heavy metal bounty hunter. It was recorded by Matt Good (From First To Last) and will be featured on their upcoming self-released EP alongside recently released singles “Last Dance,” “Yorktown,” “Sleeping With The Enemy” and “Bottom of a Bottle (ft. Andy James).”www.fullaccessmagazine.com
