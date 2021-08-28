Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Dance Gavin Dance Afterburner Tour Kicks Off On September 7th

By Neal Nachman
fullaccessmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento chart topping, genre defying quintet, Dance Gavin Dance are finally set to kick-off their long awaited North American Afterburner Tour on September 7th. It was announced today that previously announced main support, Animals As Leaders will no longer be joining the tour due to unforeseen circumstances. However, taking their place on this run will now be genre bending, prog masters, Polyphia. Rounding out the line-up, as planned, will be Veil Of Maya, Eidola and Wolf & Bear. Many shows on the Afterburner Tour have already sold out and several are on low ticket alert.

www.fullaccessmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afterburner#Las Vegas#Animals As Leaders#Veil Of Maya#Wolf Bear#The Afterburner Tour#Digital#Heavy Rock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicmetalinjection

ANIMALS AS LEADERS Promise New Album Next Year, Drop Off DANCE GAVIN DANCE Tour

The good news: The recently completed Animals As Leaders album is coming next year. The bad news: the band is dropping off their upcoming tour with Dance Gavin Dance. The band cited unforeseen circumstances as their reason for pulling out, stating:. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we will be withdrawing ourselves...
Theater & DanceMetalSucks

Animals as Leaders Drop Off Tour with Dance Gavin Dance, Replaced by Polyphia

Animals as Leaders have dropped off their upcoming tour with Dance Gavin Dance. While the natural assumption at this juncture in time would be that safety concerns over Covid-19 were a factor (or, worse, an infection within the band), Animals as Leaders made no mention of the virus in their statement announcing the cancelation, citing only “unforeseen circumstances.”
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

CWSO kicks off 73rd season in September

STEVENS POINT – The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra debuts its 73rd season of Musically Reimagined by offering a full orchestra concert of all-time favorite movie themes. “Movie Magic” will be performed under the direction of Andres Moran and feature singers Laura Lydia Paruzynski and Ian Garthwaite. Steven Bjella will be...
Pella, IAcentral.edu

Featured: Central Music Performances Kick Off in September

Central’s music department will kick off its performances for the academic year with “Tragedy and Triumph: The C Minor Piano Concerti of Mozart and Beethoven” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, on Hoekstra Family Stage in Douwstra Auditorium. Ian Moschenross, professor of music at Central, and Julia Andrews, private teacher...
MusicHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood announces 'very special' news that her fans approve

Carrie Underwood has had an exciting few months and her latest news was met with a mass of enthusiasm from her loyal fans. The country star took to Instagram this week to reveal that she has teamed up with Dan and Shay to record a song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie.
Environmentshinemycrown.com

Hurricane Ida Rips Through Cardi B’s Atlanta Mansion

Hurricane Ida showed no favorites — taking no favorites as she swept over the east coast, leaving a trail of devastation in her wake. And Cardi B revealed the damage the hurricane did to her Atlanta home. “The storm is no joke,” the rapper wrote as she shared images of...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
E! News

Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Barefoot Los Angeles Sighting

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. More than six years after the stars of Two and a Half Men signed off on their hit sitcom, there's been a new sighting of Angus T. Jones. The actor famously played the youngest member of the trio on the CBS show and practically grew up in front of viewers' eyes. The child star was just 10 years old when he started out on the show and was 21 by the time he made an appearance in the 2015 finale, having exited the series earlier after publicly criticizing it.
SportsThe Big Lead

Fan at U.S. Open Chugs Two Beers, Becomes Instant Legend

It was one of those classic late Friday nights at the U.S. Open and the crowds were entirely up for it. At Arthur Ashe Stadium a partisan group went bonkers over Frances Tiafoe dispatching Andrey Rublev in an epic five-set match. Meanwhile, over at the Louis Armstrong Court, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Roberto Bautista went the distance. There the true star of the proceedings announced herself by chugging not one, but two expensive beers with the eyes of Queens upon her.
TV ShowsPosted by
Primetimer

Dancing with the Stars

After making his reality TV debut earlier this year, James is set to return to ABC as part of the Dancing Season 30 cast, according to Us Weekly.
Musicmusicinminnesota.com

Trippie Redd Kicks Off New Tour at The Armory

Supporting acts Iann Dior and Sofaygo joined Trippie Redd on his visit to The Armory, the first date of his new Tour, Tripp at Knight. Trippie Redd has apparently been a fan of Minnesota for awhile now, as he has made the trip for his last 3 tours. At each show, he makes sure to profess his love for the state and the crowd it always brings. However, it had been almost a year and a half since Minnesota had seen Trippie (no thanks to COVID-19) and it felt great to have him back (albeit with a much larger crowd this time around).
Queens, NYSlipped Disc

Exclusive: Opera’s greatest donor has died in disgrace

The Cuban-American tech investor Alberto Vilar, a benefactor who gave more to major opera houses than any other fan, has been found dead at his apartment in Queens, New York, according to a friend who informed slippedisc.com. Vilar, who was 80,was released from prison in 2018 after service ten years...

Comments / 0

Community Policy