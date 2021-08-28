Dance Gavin Dance Afterburner Tour Kicks Off On September 7th
Sacramento chart topping, genre defying quintet, Dance Gavin Dance are finally set to kick-off their long awaited North American Afterburner Tour on September 7th. It was announced today that previously announced main support, Animals As Leaders will no longer be joining the tour due to unforeseen circumstances. However, taking their place on this run will now be genre bending, prog masters, Polyphia. Rounding out the line-up, as planned, will be Veil Of Maya, Eidola and Wolf & Bear. Many shows on the Afterburner Tour have already sold out and several are on low ticket alert.www.fullaccessmagazine.com
