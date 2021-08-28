Dance Gavin Dance Afterburner Tour Kicks Off On September 7th

Supporting acts Iann Dior and Sofaygo joined Trippie Redd on his visit to The Armory, the first date of his new Tour, Tripp at Knight. Trippie Redd has apparently been a fan of Minnesota for awhile now, as he has made the trip for his last 3 tours. At each show, he makes sure to profess his love for the state and the crowd it always brings. However, it had been almost a year and a half since Minnesota had seen Trippie (no thanks to COVID-19) and it felt great to have him back (albeit with a much larger crowd this time around).