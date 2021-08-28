GALLERY: International Dog Day - Day 1

The term “dog days” originated with the ancient belief that Sirius, the dog star, in close proximity to the sun, was responsible for hot summer weather. Dog days is a common term among fishermen signifying the long hot days of August and September when fish can be hard to find and catch. Add in an early and persistent red tide and anglers can be faced with a daunting challenge. While there’s no doubt that late summer days are long and often intensely hot and uncomfortable, they can also yield some surprising results for savvy anglers. By employing a change of strategy and tailoring their efforts to maximize comfort and opportunities, anglers can catch fish in relative comfort.