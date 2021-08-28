Cancel
Onalaska, WI

High school sports roundup: Onalaska football team rebounds with victory

By Tribune staff
La Crosse Tribune
 8 days ago

MCFARLAND, Wis. — The Onalaska High School football team responded to last week’s last-second loss by beating nonconference foe McFarland 34-14 on Friday. The Hilltoppers, who scored the game’s first 14 points, were led by senior quarterback Ayden Larson — who completed 11 of his 20 passes for 120 yards and one touchdown in addition to a rushing touchdown — and junior running back Jonathan Knickrehm — who had 17 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown.

