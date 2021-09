Missing from Sue McLean & Associates’ original announcement of its summer 2021 not-in-the-Zoo concert series was a night with Trombone Shorty, who has been a Music in the Zoo regular – or at least has seemed like one, his presence and personality are so large. Shorty and his band, Orleans Avenue, have squeezed Minnesota into the tour for their latest album (and Blue Note Records debut), “Parking Lot Symphony.” See them this Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Hilde Performance Center, an outdoor venue in Plymouth. Local artist L.A. Buckner and BiG HOMiE will open. Gates at 6 p.m., show at 7. FMI and tickets ($56.81). Seating is not provided, so bring a lawn chair or blanket.