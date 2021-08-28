Youngstown not feeling social as it closes Erie Terminal Place bar
YOUNGSTOWN — A judge declared a downtown bar to be a “nuisance” and ordered it closed until at least Sept. 2 at the request of city officials. The city didn’t waste any time boarding up The Social Bar — a bar on the ground floor of Erie Terminal Place on West Commerce Street — Friday after a temporary restraining order was granted earlier in the day by Judge Anthony D’Apolito and Magistrate James A. Melone of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.www.vindy.com
