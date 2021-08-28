Cancel
Williston, VT

The Lowe Down: The miracle of Barn Opera: Josh Collier and the Brandon community create an opera house

By Jim Lowe Staff Writer
Rutland Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a miracle! Vermont opened its first real opera house, and it’s in a barn. And, just as important, it filled it with fine professional opera. Last week, the Barn Opera House made its debut Aug. 21 hosting the sold-out Barn Opera production of Giacomo Puccini’s “Tosca.” (The fine intimate production was first presented in another barn Aug. 18, at the Isham Family Farm in Williston.)

