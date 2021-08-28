SF Giants’ Kris Bryant exits game in first inning after rain delay in Atlanta

One of the major reasons why many San Francisco Giants fans continue to feel tentative about the team’s acquisition of Kris Bryant just before the trade deadline last July is that there’s no assurance he would stay in the Bay Area beyond the 2021 MLB season. Bryant, however, seems genuinely having fun in San Francisco. A World Series win could help influence him into re-signing with the Giants if the offer will be on the table down the road. Another key factor for his looming decision is his agent, Scott Boras.