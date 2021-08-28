Cancel
SF Giants’ Kris Bryant exits game in first inning after rain delay in Atlanta

Cover picture for the articleAfter a 35-minute rain delay in the first inning on Friday night, Giants starter Kevin Gausman returned to the mound at Truist Park, but third baseman Kris Bryant did not stay in the game. Bryant lined out to Braves right fielder Jorge Soler in the top of the first inning and played defense in the bottom of the frame, but after the umpiring crew paused the game due to heavy rainfall, Bryant did not return to the field.

