Operation Valley Venue IX nets 83 charges,$130K in illegal drugs
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its 9th annual Operation Valley Venue this week, according to a Friday news release from the task force. The three-day operation took place Aug. 24-26 and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah and Page.www.winchesterstar.com
