West Morgan tops East Lawrence in Battle of Trinity Mountain

TRINITY — After falling behind 41-20, the East Lawrence Eagles looked like they might pull off a comeback, closing to within seven points late in the game. Instead, the West Morgan Rebels held on in the fourth quarter for the second week in a row to get the win Friday, 48-34. “Week 1 (against Good Hope) wasn’t our best ball, and tonight wasn’t our best ball either,” said West Morgan head coach Drew Phillips. “But our guys came up with big plays when it mattered. In a big game and great atmosphere like this, that’s all you can ask for.”