Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, WI

Week Two prep football: Evansville at Brodhead/Juda

By Gazette staff
Posted by 
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago

BRODHEAD

The Brodhead/Juda football team isn't playing football in the Rock Valley Conference this season, having been moved to the Southwest Wisconsin Conference by the WIAA.

If the Cardinals were in the Rock Valley, though, they'd be 2-0 so far.

Senior quarterback Cole Hoesly and senior ronning back Gage Boegli put on a show Friday night as Brodhead/Juda (2-0) earned a 35-0 victory over Evansville (1-1).

Combined with last week's 39-0 victory over Edgerton, coach Jim Matthys' Cardinals have outscored two Rock Valley foes by a combined 74-0.

Hoesly completed only three passes, but two of them went for touchdowns. One covered 17 yards bo Brady Malkow in the second quarter, and one went 26 yards to Gunner Boegli to start the fourth quarter.

Hoesly also coverted all five of his extra-point kicks.

Gage Boegli carried the ball 16 times for 136 yards and scored on runs of 20 and 7 yards. Blake Matthys opened the scoring with a 1-yard run.

The Brodhead/Juda defense held the Blue Devils to 93 total yards and recovered two fumbles. Alex Johnson rushed for 101 yards on 24 carries.

BRODHEAD/35, EVANSVILLE 0

Evansville;0;0;0;0;--;0

Brodhead/Juda;14;7;7;7;--;35

Scoring summary: BrJ--Blake Matthys 1 run (Cole Hoesly kick). BrJ--Gabe Boegli 20 run (Hoesly kick). BrJ--Brady Malkow 17 pass from Hoesly (Hoesly kick). BrJ--Boegli 7 run (Hoesly kick). BrJ--Gunner Boegli 26 pass from Hoesly (Hoesly kick).

Statistics: First downs--E 7, BrJ 18. Rushes--E 33-80, BrJ 40-259. Yards passing--E 13, BrJ 55. Passes--E A13-2-1, BrJ 7-2-1. Fumbles--E 2-2, BrJ 0-0. Penalties--E 7-75, BrJ 2-15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Janesville Gazette

The Janesville Gazette

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
177
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Janesville Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Juda, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Edgerton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Evansville, WI
Evansville, WI
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Bo Brady#American Football#Cardinals#The Blue Devils#Brodhead 35#Evansville 0 Evansville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
WIAA
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Legendary 'Today' show weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87

Willard Scott, who forecast the weather for NBC's "Today" show for more than three decades and spent 65 years at NBC, has died, Al Roker said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker captioned a series of heartwarming photos of him and Scott.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge

Jacob Chansley, the Capitol rioter known as the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to a single felony charge in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. Chansley, 34, pleaded guilty in a Washington, D.C., federal court in a virtual hearing to obstruction of an official proceeding, according to court records. He will be sentenced on Nov. 17.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Navy says 5 saliors died in helicopter crash

The Navy announced Saturday that it is shifting its efforts to recovery after the force declared five soldiers dead in a helicopter crash Tuesday. “The U.S. Navy has declared the five missing crewmembers of an MH-60S helicopter crash, deceased. U.S. 3rd Fleet has shifted from search and rescue efforts to recovery operations, Sept. 4,” according to a Navy statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy