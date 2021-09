What do you get when you combine a record busy summer with a series of road and bridge closures and detours of major thoroughfares? The answer is what many locals have called the worst summer of Traverse City gridlock in memory. It’s also a problem that could only worsen in future years as local population and tourism numbers continue to grow – and as the city, county, and state eye projects that would fix -- but jam up -- crucial roads during upcoming summers. And while there are ideas on the table that could speed up traffic flow around town, they likely wouldn’t take hold fast enough to save TC from being called “Traffic City.”