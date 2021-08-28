Cancel
Weather

Preparing for the worst

WVNews
 8 days ago

We’re glad to see West Virginia selected as the site for this year’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) training known as Vigilant Guard. The four-day exercise runs through Sunday, with activities in Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Fayette and Nicholas counties that are designed to test the state’s disaster and emergency response capabilities to a severe weather event that causes simulated flooding, accidents, building collapses, and more, according to Gov. Jim Justice’s office.

