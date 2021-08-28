Preparing for the worst
We’re glad to see West Virginia selected as the site for this year’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) training known as Vigilant Guard. The four-day exercise runs through Sunday, with activities in Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Fayette and Nicholas counties that are designed to test the state’s disaster and emergency response capabilities to a severe weather event that causes simulated flooding, accidents, building collapses, and more, according to Gov. Jim Justice’s office.www.wvnews.com
