DARLENE GAY MORRIS, 69, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away August 25, 2021. She was born March 20, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Levi and Goldie Birch Bowyer. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Billy Morris. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tracey and Rob DeBoard of Barboursville; one son and daughter-in-law, Jamie and Amy Morris of Ona, W.Va.; four sisters, one brother and five grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Susannah Missionary Baptist Church by Pastor Steve Hinkle. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the church. Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Monday, August 30, 2021, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.