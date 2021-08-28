Cancel
Marin County, CA

Unmasked elementary school teacher infected 12 students, CDC reports

By Samantha Kubota
TODAY.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn elementary school teacher in California infected half of their class after going to work visibly sick and taking their mask off while with the students. According to a report published Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Marin County teacher was one of two staff members who hadn’t been vaccinated for the coronavirus. Health officials found that 12 of the teacher’s 24 students tested positive for COVID-19 and four parents of kids in the class were also later infected. Ten other students at the school also tested positive, bringing the total number of people infected by school’s outbreak to 27, including the teacher.

