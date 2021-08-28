Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bedford, TX

Hurst Euless Bedford ISD Board Votes Against Mask Mandate

By Erin Jones
Posted by 
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 8 days ago

MID-CITIES (CBSDFW.COM) – The Hurst Euless Bedford ISD school board voted — six to one — against a temporary mask mandate on August 27. This after a high number of students at one school have already tested positive for COVID-19.

The board heard from dozens of parents, teachers and staff as well as their attorneys who walked them through several different court cases regarding mask mandates currently pending in Texas and Governor Greg Abbott’s order banning mask mandates.

All of this comes after a high number of third graders at Meadow Creek Elementary tested positive for COVID-19 the same week. Those students and their siblings started at-home virtual learning and will continue through next Friday. Some said this alone should be the reason for a district wide mask mandate… but others disagreed.

“That was really unfortunate and we have been saying for weeks now that this is what was going to happen — and so the district has taken away all of our options,” one parent said. “They’re not doing mask mandates, they’re not doing virtual and so we don’t know why they’re not doing any action.”

“A mask mandate at HEB leaves our vulnerable students without a viable option,” another said. “They struggled horribly in mask environments last year. They can’t homeschool, they can’t do private school – both of those options rip them out of the only social environment they know. Creating more isolation, more despair.”

Already, the district decided against a district wide virtual option. So now some parents say a mask mandate is their only option to protect students.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
71K+
Followers
14K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bedford, TX
Government
City
Hurst, TX
City
Bedford, TX
Bedford, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
City
Euless, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Bedford, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Social Environment#Private Schools#Mandates#Heb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas Statefox4news.com

COVID-19 student cases across Texas schools double in one week

FORT WORTH, Texas - The number of COVID-19 cases among students nearly doubled across Texas in one week. Last week alone, districts reported to the state more than 27,000 student cases. Health experts fear a spike in cases after the Labor Day weekend. Meantime, measures to mitigate the spread vary.
Travis County, TXHuntsville Item

Judge tosses Abbott's mandates against mask mandates

No, Governor, you can’t do that. Or at least, school officials can ignore your attempt to tell them that they can’t require students to wear anti-viral masks in schools. District Judge Catherine A. Mauzy, of Travis County’s 419th state district court, ruled Friday that Gov. Greg Abbott had exceeded his constitutional authority with his July 29 executive order banning school officialsxbrequiring all students wear masks.
Nacogdoches, TXKTRE

Nacogdoches ISD board to meet Tuesday for mask mandate discussion

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD has called a special meeting for Tuesday at noon to discuss mask mandates. It will begin in executive session to consult with the school district’s attorney and reopen at 1 p.m., according to the agenda posted inside the district’s website. Nacogdoches ISD is one...
Travis County, TXAustin American-Statesman

Eanes parents sue school district over mask mandate

Two Eanes parents are suing the district over its mask mandate. Aaron and Ivana Silva, whose children are 10 and 12 years old, filed a lawsuit to force the Eanes school district to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order forbidding school districts from requiring masks. “We just feel what the...
Plainview, TXKTRE

Plainview ISD school board approves temporary mask mandate plan

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview ISD school board approved a temporary mask mandate plan Tuesday as the district anticipates COVID-19 cases to rise across its campuses, according to the Plainview Herald. The school board established a COVID-19 intervention plan allowing Superintendent H.T. Sanchez to temporarily mandate the use of...
Lufkin, TXKLTV

Lufkin ISD mandating masks in schools

LUFKIN, Texas - Beginning on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, Lufkin ISD will return to a mask mandate for all staff and students from grades Pre-K to 12. Yesterday, the district had the highest single-day positive Covid-19 cases prompting the district to take action to mitigate the virus. “With the rise...
Hopkins County, TXssnewstelegram.com

Cumby ISD to consider mask mandate

In light of its closure due to COVID-19 precautions, an agenda for a Cumby ISD school board special meeting this Friday lists the consideration of a mask mandate, making it one of the first county districts to publicly consider the move. On Tuesday, superintendent Shelly Slaughter announced it would close...
Allen County, INwboi.org

NACS Board Votes To Implement Temporary Mask Mandate Amid Rising Cases

The Northwest Allen County Schools board of trustees voted to temporarily reinstate the district’s mask mandate at Monday night’s meeting. The resolution would require masks for all students and staff from September 1 until October 14. The decision came following a significant number of students having to isolate or quarantine...
White Hall, ARKARK

White Hall School Board votes to keep mask mandate

WHITE HALL, Ark – When the school bell rings Wednesday, students in White Hall will walk the campus with a mask on. The school board voted unanimously Tuesday to keep its mask mandate in place. The decision, however, did not come without some pushback from parents. “Do better by doing...
Travis County, TXAustin American-Statesman

Lake Travis school board skips mask mandate vote, leaving masks optional

The Lake Travis school board decided at a specially called meeting on Thursday not to alter the district’s optional mask policy. Over 100 residents signed up to speak at the meeting, board President John Aoueille said. Speakers throughout the night included students, teachers, parents, health care professionals, first responders and a local City Council member.

Comments / 0

Community Policy