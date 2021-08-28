Afghan Christians 'DOUBLY Jeopardized' in Taliban-Run Afghanistan [VIDEO]

It has been truly remarkable how people have come together to save the people of Afghanistan, despite all odds. Recently, I read an article that reported Nina Shea, a senior fellow and director of the Center for Religious Freedom at the Hudson Institute, told panicked Afghan Christians, "Try to board Glenn Beck’s flights" when their luck with our government had run out. Nina joins me to explain why a nonprofit, civilian effort is desperately needed to continue evacuation efforts: "They're being persecuted because Christianity is conflated with the West ... and yet the West has turned their backs on them."