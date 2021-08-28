Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Afghan Christians 'DOUBLY Jeopardized' in Taliban-Run Afghanistan [VIDEO]

By Glenn Beck
audacy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been truly remarkable how people have come together to save the people of Afghanistan, despite all odds. Recently, I read an article that reported Nina Shea, a senior fellow and director of the Center for Religious Freedom at the Hudson Institute, told panicked Afghan Christians, "Try to board Glenn Beck’s flights" when their luck with our government had run out. Nina joins me to explain why a nonprofit, civilian effort is desperately needed to continue evacuation efforts: "They're being persecuted because Christianity is conflated with the West ... and yet the West has turned their backs on them."

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Beck
Person
Nina Shea
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Afghan Christians#The Hudson Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christianity
Related
POTUSNew York Post

No, Mr. President, we won’t ‘move on’ from your Afghanistan disaster

“That was four or five days ago” is quickly becoming the permanent mantra of the Biden administration and its media allies. Journey back a mere two weeks, and you will recall President Joe Biden, in a home-field-advantage interview with George Stephanopoulos, saying those words about the harrowing scenes at the Kabul airport.
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Taliban shot and beheaded a famous comedian who made fun of them on TikTok

The crime occurred in late July, but in recent days a video of the moment he was kidnapped from his home in Kandahar went viral. Despite the fact that the Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan for more than a week, affirm that they have changed and will not seek revenge, the first appear execution reports and “door-to-door” searches of opponents. As reported Human Rights Watch, one of the recent victims of the insurgents was the comedian Nazar Mohammad, to which they murdered for making fun of them.
Posted by
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Gripping Interview of American Woman Trapped in Afghanistan Despite Reaching Out to Biden State Dept: ‘What Hope Am I Supposed to Have Now?’

In an exclusive interview with Voice of America (VOA), a 24-year-old pregnant newlywed and California native recounts some of her incredible story of attempted escape during the fall of Afghanistan, and the Taliban’s armed answer to her American passport. Before the deadline for exit, White House press secretary Jen Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy