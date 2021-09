Trisha Yearwood is pretty much the renaissance woman we all want to be. She sings like a nightingale, is married to Garth Brooks — we could probably stop there — and cooks like she went to culinary school. The Grammy Award-winning singer-turned-host of Food Network's "Trisha's Southern Cooking" is truly accomplished. What do fans think about her cooking show? The singer-songwriter shared with "Today," "The thing that people have said over and over again, especially people who don't cook is, 'I watch your show, the food makes me hungry, and I think I can make that.' That's exciting because we've heard that a lot of people watch cooking shows, but don't make the food."