Georgia recruiting: OT target sets commitment date

2022 3-star offensive tackle Jacob Hood has set a commitment date of Monday, August 30.

Hood, out of Nashville, Tennessee, ranks as the nation’s No. 388 overall player and No. 39 ranked offensive tackle.

His commitment will take place at 1pm ET.

Hood’s top schools include Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, and Ole Miss.

The 6-foot-8, 340-pound offensive tackle visited Georgia on June 11.

According to the 247Sports Crystal Ball, all five analysts predict Hood will commit to Georgia.