Patriots Notebook: Warring Waived, Injury Crises Avoided and More

The New England Patriots continue to march closer to the start of the 2021 NFL Season. However, the Pats continue to make news prior to their preseason finale on Sunday, August 29 against the New York Giants. From updates on potential injuries, to a tight end we hardly knew, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook:

Kahale, We Hardly Knew Ye

Kahale Warring’s stay in New England was a brief one. On Friday, the team announced that they have waived the 24-year old tight end, just three days after claiming him off waivers from the Houston Texans.

Warring originally entered the NFL as the Texans third-round draft pick (86th overall) out of San Diego State in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 252-pounder spent his rookie season on injured reserve. Last season, Warring saw action in seven games and finished with three receptions for 35 yards. He was released by Houston on August 23.

Reportedly having drawn the interest of the Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft, Warring appeared to be joining New England to help add depth to the team’s tight end corps. However, he may not be idle for long. Both the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints also put in claims on Warring, though he was awarded to New England based on their holding of the higher waiver priority.

The Patriots tight end depth chart currently includes Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Devin Asiasi and Matt LaCosse Both Dalton Keene and Troy Fumagalli have been placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Jones, Andrews Look to be OK

As the Patriots concluded their second day of joint practices with the Giants on Thursday, injury concerns surrounded two key members of their roster.

Thankfully, it appears that each injury crisis has been averted.

Patriots slot corner Jonathan Jones left the field on Thursday after suffering what appeared to be a lower leg injury. The 27-year-old seemed to be experiencing some pain as he walked to the training area, and did not return to the practice session. However, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reported on Friday that Jones’ injury was described as “nothing significant.” In fact, Jones was present on the field for the team’s practice on Friday afternoon. Jones has performed well during camp, thus far, and once again projects as the Patriots’ starting slot corner.

Center David Andrews also left Thursday’s practice with what appeared to be an injury to his right foot, or possibly his ankle. He did not return, but apparently has not suffered any significant damage. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that Andrews’ issue “doesn’t sound like there’s any cause for concern.”

Harlan, Green, Collins to Work Pats First Two Regular-Season Games for CBS

As the NFL ON CBS heads into its 62nd season, the network’s 2021 broadcast schedule will begin on Sunday, September 12. As CBS primarily broadcasts AFC contests, the majority of Patriots games will be available to viewers via their local CBS affiliate.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will once again lead the NFL ON CBS’ announce team in their fifth year together. The trio will call CBS’ marquee game each week, as well as many of the best games of the 2021 NFL season, the AFC Playoffs and AFC Championship Game. Ian Eagle, Kevin Harland, Greg Gumbel and Beth Mowins are among the broadcasters that will handle duties for various games through the league.

THE NFL TODAY returns with host James Brown alongside Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher, Phil Simms and Emmy Award-winner Nate Burleson for their fifth season together. Gene Steratore will again serve as NFL Rules Analyst, while Jason La Canfora continues to serve as “NFL Insider.”

As for the impact on the Patriots, the announce team of Kevin Harland (play-by-play), Trent Green (color commentary) and Melanie Collins (sideline) will handle the duties of the team’s first two regular season contests; the season-opener vs. Miami at Gillette Stadium and their week two matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The games will be produced by Ken Mack, and directed by Suzanne Smith.