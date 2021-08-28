Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots Notebook: Warring Waived, Injury Crises Avoided and More

By Mike D'Abate
Posted by 
PatriotMaven
PatriotMaven
 8 days ago

The New England Patriots continue to march closer to the start of the 2021 NFL Season. However, the Pats continue to make news prior to their preseason finale on Sunday, August 29 against the New York Giants. From updates on potential injuries, to a tight end we hardly knew, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook:

Kahale, We Hardly Knew Ye

Kahale Warring’s stay in New England was a brief one. On Friday, the team announced that they have waived the 24-year old tight end, just three days after claiming him off waivers from the Houston Texans.

Warring originally entered the NFL as the Texans third-round draft pick (86th overall) out of San Diego State in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 252-pounder spent his rookie season on injured reserve. Last season, Warring saw action in seven games and finished with three receptions for 35 yards. He was released by Houston on August 23.

Reportedly having drawn the interest of the Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft, Warring appeared to be joining New England to help add depth to the team’s tight end corps. However, he may not be idle for long. Both the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints also put in claims on Warring, though he was awarded to New England based on their holding of the higher waiver priority.

The Patriots tight end depth chart currently includes Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Devin Asiasi and Matt LaCosse Both Dalton Keene and Troy Fumagalli have been placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Jones, Andrews Look to be OK

As the Patriots concluded their second day of joint practices with the Giants on Thursday, injury concerns surrounded two key members of their roster.

Thankfully, it appears that each injury crisis has been averted.

Patriots slot corner Jonathan Jones left the field on Thursday after suffering what appeared to be a lower leg injury. The 27-year-old seemed to be experiencing some pain as he walked to the training area, and did not return to the practice session. However, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reported on Friday that Jones’ injury was described as “nothing significant.” In fact, Jones was present on the field for the team’s practice on Friday afternoon. Jones has performed well during camp, thus far, and once again projects as the Patriots’ starting slot corner.

Center David Andrews also left Thursday’s practice with what appeared to be an injury to his right foot, or possibly his ankle. He did not return, but apparently has not suffered any significant damage. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that Andrews’ issue “doesn’t sound like there’s any cause for concern.”

Harlan, Green, Collins to Work Pats First Two Regular-Season Games for CBS

As the NFL ON CBS heads into its 62nd season, the network’s 2021 broadcast schedule will begin on Sunday, September 12. As CBS primarily broadcasts AFC contests, the majority of Patriots games will be available to viewers via their local CBS affiliate.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will once again lead the NFL ON CBS’ announce team in their fifth year together. The trio will call CBS’ marquee game each week, as well as many of the best games of the 2021 NFL season, the AFC Playoffs and AFC Championship Game. Ian Eagle, Kevin Harland, Greg Gumbel and Beth Mowins are among the broadcasters that will handle duties for various games through the league.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YcMhy_0bfQoZ2Y00

THE NFL TODAY returns with host James Brown alongside Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher, Phil Simms and Emmy Award-winner Nate Burleson for their fifth season together. Gene Steratore will again serve as NFL Rules Analyst, while Jason La Canfora continues to serve as “NFL Insider.”

As for the impact on the Patriots, the announce team of Kevin Harland (play-by-play), Trent Green (color commentary) and Melanie Collins (sideline) will handle the duties of the team’s first two regular season contests; the season-opener vs. Miami at Gillette Stadium and their week two matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The games will be produced by Ken Mack, and directed by Suzanne Smith.

Comments / 0

PatriotMaven

PatriotMaven

Boston, MA
100
Followers
261
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotMaven is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Burleson
Person
Tracy Wolfson
Person
Beth Mowins
Person
Tony Romo
Person
Jim Nantz
Person
Greg Gumbel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Nfl On Cbs#American Football#Patriots Notebook#Pats#The New York Giants#Texans#The Indianapolis Colts#New Orleans Saints#Warring#Pro Football Focus#The Athletic#Cbs#The Afc Playoffs#Afc Championship Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton receives apology from former Patriots QB: 'I have no clue what’s going on in a player’s head'

Former New England Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak made some headlines in recent days with comments about Cam Newton and rap music. Zolak on Sunday issued an apology to Newton after comments from Thursday when he said on 98.5 The Sports Hub, “I’d turn off the rap music first of all, because I think it’s distracting for Cam,” Zolak said, per the Sporting News. “In between every throw, he’s dancing. He makes a throw and the music’s still cranking.”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Rob Gronkowski disrespected by Patriots before 2021 return

The Buccaneers would never disrespect Rob Gronkowski as the Patriots have. The Patriots are lucky to have rostered the best quarterback and the best tight end in NFL history. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski leave a legacy that will be hard for anyone to reach, which makes it all the more confusing that the Patriots would decide to disrespect Gronk before his return to New England this season with the Buccaneers.
NFLPats Pulpit

Cleaning out the notebook from Day 16 of the Patriots’ 2021 training camp

The first of five straight days of practices is in the books, and it was an eventful one for the New England Patriots. But while quarterback Cam Newton’s surprise absence due to an apparent “misunderstanding” of Covid-19 protocols stole the headlines, it was far from the only noteworthy development. With...
NFL985thesportshub.com

Patriots CB Jonathan Jones appears to have avoided major injury

There’s a promising update on the health of Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, based on a new report. According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Jones suffered a “minor” injury during Thursday’s joint practice with the New York Giants. Per Kyed, the injury is described as “nothing significant.”. Jones had...
NFLNew Britain Herald

Jake Dolegala back with Green Bay after being waived by Patriots

Jake Dolegala has returned to the Green Bay Packers for the second time after being waived by the New England Patriots on August 9, leading to his release. Dolegala joined the Pats on July 28th after the Packers waived him the day earlier. He spent two months with the Packers this offseason, signing in June to participate in mandatory minicamp.
NFLPatriots.com

Patriots Waive TE Kahale Warring

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have waived TE Kahale Warring. He was claimed off waivers from Houston on Aug. 24, 2021. Warring, 24, originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (86th overall) of Houston out of San Diego State in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 252-pounder spent his rookie season on injured reserve. Last season, Warring saw action in seven games and finished with three receptions for 35 yards. He was released by Houston on Aug. 23, 2021.
NFLNBC Sports

Patriots waive recently-signed tight end

Kahale Warring's tenure with the New England Patriots is over after one practice with the team. Three days after signing Warring, the Patriots announced they have waived the 24-year-old tight end. Warring was drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, one slot before...
NFL985thesportshub.com

Report: Patriots waiving wide receiver Tre Nixon

With the roster deadline less than 24 hours away, the New England Patriots continued to inch their way towards their final 53-man roster with the waiving of wide receiver Tre Nixon, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Drafted by the Patriots with the No. 242 overall pick in the...
NFLaudacy.com

Sunday 7: Drew Brees really loves Mac Jones with Patriots

1. With Cam Newton being released by the Patriots this week it means Mac Jones has won the starting job. Speaking on a NBC Sports conference call this week, new analyst Drew Brees raved about the Alabama product. “So as I was watching the draft, the minute the Patriots took Mac Jones at 15th, I said, that’s the steal of the draft,” he said. “It’s probably the guy who is most ready to play NFL quarterback right now, of all the guys who were taken before. His level of execution last year at Alabama, and I know we can sit here and argue he’s got the best players on the field on his side, on both sides of the ball, but in watching the National Championship game, that’s where it became very evident to me. This guy’s level of execution, his understanding of offensive football, his timing, his rhythm, his ability not only to make the routine throws, but to make throws that you’re going to need to make at the next level in order to win games and take care of the football the way he did, I felt like he was the most NFL ready.” And he didn’t stop there. “For all those reasons I think Mac Jones is going to have the most success of any rookie quarterback, not just this year but probably for the next few years,” Brees continued. We’ll see if Brees’ prediction comes true, but based on the events of the past week, the Patriots seem very high on the Alabama product.
NFL985thesportshub.com

Patriots Notebook: How Gunner Olszewski became a roster lock

Gunner Olszewski had a rough few days, and people wondered. Has the third-year pro, an undrafted, converted defensive back out of Bemidji State, developed enough as a wide receiver to stick on the Patriots’ roster? Was his ability as a punt returner enough to keep him in New England? Couldn’t the Patriots just get similar returns out of J.J. Taylor?
NFLclnsmedia.com

Lazar: How Will the Patriots Defense Get By Without Stephon Gilmore?

The Patriots’ struggles defensively last season were due to several factors on all three levels of Bill Belichick’s defense. New England was missing its heart and soul in Dont’a Hightower (opt-out), their starting strong safety in Patrick Chung (opt-out), and lost several key figures in the front seven to free agency.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy