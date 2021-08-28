Oklahoma AG Plans Lawsuits Against School Districts Requiring Face Masks

Florida plans to begin issuing $5,000 fines for any business, school or government agency that requires customers or visitors to show proof they have been take the coronavirus vaccine. The state's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill earlier in the year banning vaccine passports and used his executive power to prohibit schools from enforcing mask mandates on students. He also used his executive power to end all local emergency mandates requiring indoor masking in businesses. Mr DeSantis has pushed back against coronavirus mitigation efforts for practically the entirety of the pandemic, often on the grounds that they hurt...