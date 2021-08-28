Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, PA

Police Investigating After Man Shot In The Stomach In Washington Co.

Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A 20-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach in Washington County on Friday night.

The victim was conscious and aware, police say, when he was transported from the scene.

There was an active scene on Manifold Road behind the Jimmy John’s in South Strabane Township on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45h71Q_0bfQnnPd00

(Photo Credit: Jennifer Borrasso/KDKA)

Officers originally detained a 22-year-old man for questioning and later released him.

Police say they are not searching for any shooting suspect and do not believe the public is in any danger.

Police are continuing their investigation.

This article was first published at 10:38 p.m. on August 27, 2021.

Comments / 0

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
35K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
County
Washington County, PA
Washington County, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#After Man#Washington Co#Kdka Tv News Staff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Pompano Beach, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

BSO Investigates Death Of Man Found Unresponsive Near Pompano Beach Convenience Store

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Homicide detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man in Pompano Beach on Saturday afternoon. BSO said they responded to a call about an unresponsive man near the 500 block of West Sample Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene. The body was found near a convenience store and was subsequently covered with a yellow tarp. Police had cordoned off the area with yellow tape while they investigate the circumstances surrounding this death. No other details were released by authorities. Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Task Force Investigating Illegal ‘Ride-Out’ Events Serves Four Arrest Warrants, Confiscates One Vehicle

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A task force comprised of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, Allegheny County Sheriffs, and University of Pittsburgh Police served four arrest warrants as part of a “ride-out” investigation. In the past few months, Pittsburgh Public Safety and 911 have received numerous calls and complaints regarding a large group of people riding off-road vehicles such as ATVs on city streets. On Thursday morning, the task force identified the first of several suspects they believe to have participated in, organized, or promoted these events. Among those arrested include Austin Ross,...
Washington County, PAObserver-Reporter

Suspect in custody following fatal shooting in Washington

Washington police have a suspect in custody after a city man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Leonard Wayne Williams, Jr., 36, was declared dead at 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of West Walnut Street, according to Washington County Coroner Tim Warco. The shooting occurred about 12:10 p.m.,...
Mercer County, PA27 First News

Man killed in Mercer County crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A man was killed in a crash in Mercer County Wednesday. The accident happened at about 6:43 a.m. on Interstate 79, south of Fox Mine Road. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 51-year-old Paul Molloy was driving north on I-79 when he lost control on the wet road and hit a tree. It was raining at the time.
Arapahoe County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

1 Homicide Suspect Dead After Pulling Gun On Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputies

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a deadly shooting with a wanted homicide suspect on Friday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 7500 block of E. Harvard Avenue at Ivy Crossing Apartments just before 5 p.m. (credit: CBS) The person killed in the shooting is a female homicide suspect. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Team was conducting surveillance for Denver on a homicide suspect. Detectives had been looking for her since July 24 in connection to a homicide at 4700 Vine Street. The positive ID on the suspect under surveillance was made at...
East Palo Alto, CAKRON4

Police investigate murder of Redwood City man found shot in car

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) — The East Palo Alto Police Department is investigating a homicide. Police said a man was found Tuesday night suffering from gunshot wounds while sitting in a car parked car on the 100 block of Jasmine Way. Menlo Park Fire District personnel called in police while paramedics rendered aid.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Make Arrest, Man Facing Homicide Charges In Late Night Deadly Shooting In Beechview

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have arrested a man following a deadly shooting in the city’s Beechview neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say a man was shot in the chest near the intersection of Methyl Street and Hampshire Avenue just after 11:00 p.m. on Friday night. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The man was taken to the hospital, where he died. He was later identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office as 32-year-old Raymone Wilson, of Clairton. Police say that 37-year-old Darrell Mutzig, of Pittsburgh,Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety was arrested and is being charged with Criminal Homicide and Aggravated Assault. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
El Paso County, COepcan.com

Man arrested after woman kidnapped at gunpoint

A 33-year-old man was arrested Aug. 25 after he allegedly kidnapped a woman at gunpoint from the Sonic on Main Street in Security, as well as additional assault and getting a small child involved in the ordeal at other locations. The victim was located after several hours, but officials said...
Cambria County, PAWTAJ

Police: Cambria County woman crashes vehicle, hides in cornfield

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township Police responded to a single-vehicle crash, Tuesday, Aug. 31 on the 1600 block of West Gatesburg Road. The driver, a 49-year-old woman, lost control of the vehicle and struck a mailbox, landscape wall and large tree forcing the vehicle onto its side, according to police. The driver then exited through a broken window and spoke with witnesses before fleeing into a cornfield.
Butler, PAPosted by
Tribune-Review

Interstate 70 crash victim identified

A Butler man died after he lost control of his vehicle and struck a guiderail along Interstate 70 Friday. The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Jefferson Avenue exit (mile marker 15) in Washington, Pa. The Washington County Coroner’s Office said Kenneth Sentgeorge, 51,...
New Castle, PANew Castle News

Butler woman arrested in reported robbery

A Butler woman arrested Wednesday night is accused of assaulting and robbing a woman outside of a house on the city’s East Side. New Castle police on Thursday charged Tashawna Shanel Alexander, 29, also known as “Unique,” in connection with an attack that was reported on June 22. According to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy