Chicago Weather: Humid, very hot Saturday
Humid and very hot Saturday, with a heat index over 100. Highs in the 90s. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago's news app . Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.Saturday Humid and very hot, heat index over 100. High: 94, Low: 76 Sunday : A few storms. High: 92, Low: 68 Monday : Less humid. High: 84, Low: 67 Tuesday : Showers around. High: 73, Low: 64 Wednesday : Sunny, pleasant. High: 81, Low: 64 Thursday : Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 86, Low: 67 Friday : Warm, muggy. High: 87, Low: 69
