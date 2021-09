In “Elden Ring,” the spiritual successor to the Dark Souls series, players will be given a powerful weapon: freedom of choice. “We tried to give as much freedom as possible to exploration of the world,” FromSoftware spokesman Yasahiro Kitao said. “While we’re still in the process of testing and figuring out the final playtime, we feel this is going to vary quite widely from player to player depending on what sort of route they take through the world and what they find.”