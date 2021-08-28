Charles Gregory Alty, M.D. Charles Gregory Alty, 60, of Lynchburg, VA went to be with God on August 25, 2021, after a valiant battle with cancer. Born on October 31, 1960, in Fall River, MA, Greg’s family moved to Lynchburg when he was age 6. He graduated E. C. Glass High School in 1978 and went to Duke University, where he graduated in 1982 with a degree in computer science. He later earned his M.D. at the Medical College of Virginia, where he remained for his residency in general surgery. From 1991-2005 and again from 2014-2020, Dr. Alty practiced general surgery in Lynchburg, also practicing in Winchester, VA from 2015-2020.