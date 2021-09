A Lake Worth police officer fatally shot an armed 18-year-old man after officers pursued a car into Fort Worth around 2 a.m. Friday, police said. Lake Worth police officers started to chase the driver of the vehicle, who was going 88 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 820, for a traffic stop when the suspects turned off their lights, Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said at a news conference Friday. Police pursued the vehicle into Fort Worth, which ended in a foot chase on Horne Street, near Interstate 30 and Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth, he said.