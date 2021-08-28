Harrold's heroics lift Penn Cambria over Westmont Hilltop

Penn Cambria quarterback Garrett Harrold breaks a tackle en route to a first down against Westmont Hilltop during their Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Cresson. By Phil Andraychak/For The Tribune-Democrat

CRESSON, Pa. – In the past two years, Garrett Harrold has shown he has all the physical tools to be a difference-maker as a high school quarterback.

In the last four minutes of his first start as a junior on Friday night, Harrold showed the intangibles to match.

Harrold hooked up with sophomore Carter McDermott on a 71-yard touchdown pass with 3:47 left to give Penn Cambria the lead and then broke out of a pile for a 56-yard TD run with a little more than a minute left for insurance as the Panthers rose to the occasion after squandering a 13-point lead to pull out a 27-14 victory over visiting Westmont Hilltop in Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference high school football.

“He’s obviously one of the most talented players in the conference,” Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus said of Harrold. “This year, we’re looking for him to mature as a leader.

“He took the game over. He said, ‘Coach, put the ball in my hands,’ and we did that, and he did a great job.”

Harrold finished the game with 207 yards and two touchdowns on 12-of-22 passing, including a 26-yard scoring connection with junior running back Zach Grove on the Panthers’ fourth offensive play. He also ended up with 141 yards rushing.

Harrold’s go ahead strike to McDermott came on fourth-and-11 after he’d thrown three straight incompletions.

“We just drew up a great play and executed it,” Harrold said.

“It’s so important (to win this).

“First game. Just trying to get the feel for it. New guys stepping up. It’s big for momentum.”

McDermott is stepping in this year to replace a couple of very productive 2020 senior wideouts, Nick Marinak and Jake Tsikalas. He showed speed on a 34-yard return of the second-half kickoff.

And he got open at about the Westmont 45 to haul in the Harrold aerial, turned upfield and was gone.

“They were playing soft corner with a safety overtop, so I just worked to the sideline and found an opening,” McDermott said. “It was a lot of pressure. We ran it the play before and it was called incomplete, and they saw how open it was so they said, ‘Let’s do it again.’ ”

Westmont had taken a 14-13 lead with 5:35 left when Eli Thomas’ 39-yard pass to Gavin Hockenberry coming out of the backfield set up Brayden Dean’s 1-yard plunge over left tackle. Hockenberry led the Hilltoppers with 103 of their 187 rushing yards and three receptions for 73 yards.

“Credit to Penn Cambria. They made the play. That third touchdown was 100% on me,” Hilltoppers coach Pat Barron said. “We’ll get better. We’ll correct our mistakes and get ready to go next week.”

Westmont had a chance to answer the Harrold-to-McDermott score, driving to the Panther 44 with about 90 seconds remaining. Dean, though, was tackled just short on a fourth-and-6 run around the left end by Brock Sral and Zach Eckenrode.

Penn Cambria’s defense, much maligned in recent years, also twice denied the Hilltoppers points on drives inside the Panther 15. Cole Eberhart’s interception in the end zone was turned into a 13-play, 80-yard drive capped by Grove’s 3-yard run that had Penn Cambria up 13-0 in the second quarter before Westmont got on the board late in the first half on Madox Muto’s 1-yard leap.

The Panthers struck quickly, needing only four plays to span 59 yards the first time they got the ball. Harrold hit Zach Broad for 21 yards to begin the drive, then rolled away from the rush and lobbed one to an open Grove, who spun away from a defender and darted into the end zone for a play covering 26 yards to open the scoring at 8:34 of the first quarter.

“Our kids are very resilient,” Felus said. “We put them in situations at practice to prepare them for these types of moments.

“We know we have some things to fix, but we’re going to enjoy it tonight.”