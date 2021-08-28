Clement Wayne “Clem” Holliday, 89, of Gore, VA, died on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center. Clem was born on July 24, 1932 in Yellow Spring, WV, a son of the late John L. and Vivian Franks Holliday. Wayne was a graduate of Capon Bridge High School, a veteran in the United States Marine Corps., a member of Hebron Baptist Church in Gore, VA, and a member of the VFW Post #2102 in Wardensville, WV. He worked 33 years for Crown Cork + Seal in Winchester, VA, and for 10 years at Frederick County Sanitation Dept. Wayne enjoyed playing cards, racing go carts, gardening, watching the Washington Football Team, and being with his family especially his grandkids.