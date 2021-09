St. Paul’s Mac Conwell knew coming into Saturday’s Mobile Challenge of Champions Invitational Division boys’ race, his performance was going to be very special. “I knew I was going to run well, but I didn’t think I was going to run this well,” he said after he ran a stunning early-season 15 minute, 41.05 second time to defeat teammate Stone Smith (16:01.84) by 20 seconds. “I wasn’t expecting that kind of time going into the last mile (of the race), and I just gave it my all at the end.”