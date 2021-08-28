Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 28

Aug. 28, 1868: The East Tennessee Union Flag gave this advice for making pickles; the information originally appeared in the Country Gentleman. “Leave half inch of stem on cucumbers – wash them in cold water – immediately pack with salt in alternate layers, and next to the wood – one barrel salt to five of cucumbers. Fill barrel full, putting salt on top – cut a wide board, so as just on inside barrel – bore a half dozen half-inch holes through – place it on pickles with a (indecipherable) on, which should weigh at least twenty-five pounds, so as to keep the pickles always in brine. Take off all (indecipherable) which arises. Keep the barrels in the shade, and in four weeks, take off the (indecipherable) and fill to the top, as they will swell some. Put more salt on, (indecipherable) them up and they are ready for market. It is best to have two (indecipherable) of pickles.”