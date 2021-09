The Pentagon warned Monday of "real" and "specific" threats of new attacks at Kabul airport just hours ahead of a US deadline to complete its frenzied withdrawal from Afghanistan, which has been marred by Islamic State violence, including a volley of rocket fire. President Joe Biden has set a deadline of Tuesday to withdraw all US forces from Afghanistan, drawing to a close his nation's longest war, which began in late 2001 in retaliation for the September 11 attacks. The return to power a fortnight ago of the Taliban movement, which was toppled in 2001 in that US-led invasion, triggered a massive exodus of terrified people fearing a new version of their hardline Islamist rule. Those flights, which have taken more than 122,000 people out of Kabul airport, will officially end on Tuesday when the last of the thousands of American troops pull out.