JSO: 1 shot at apartment complex on San Pablo Road

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a victim was shot at a San Pablo apartment complex Friday night.

JSO said the shooting happened in the 3800 block of South San Pablo Road around 8 p.m.

One victim was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information please call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-Tips.