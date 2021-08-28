JSO: 1 shot at apartment complex on San Pablo Road
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a victim was shot at a San Pablo apartment complex Friday night.
JSO said the shooting happened in the 3800 block of South San Pablo Road around 8 p.m.
One victim was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
There is no suspect information at this time.
If you have any information please call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-Tips.
