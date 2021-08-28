Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richland County, SC

What’s new at Williams-Brice Stadium? Much-needed update to video board among changes

By Augusta Stone
The State
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis season, the University of South Carolina will allow Williams-Brice Stadium to welcome a full capacity of spectators for the first time since 2019. South Carolina debuted several changes to the home football stadium in 2020, including renovated premium seating and general admission alcohol sales, but limited attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic kept a large number of fans from getting to experience those new amenities.

www.thestate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richland County, SC
Football
County
Richland County, SC
Richland County, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Ray Tanner
Person
Will Muschamp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#American Football#Williams Brice Stadium#Usc#The Video Board#The New Video Board#Gamecocks#Welcome Home#Coachsbeamer#Spurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Navy says 5 saliors died in helicopter crash

The Navy announced Saturday that it is shifting its efforts to recovery after the force declared five soldiers dead in a helicopter crash Tuesday. “The U.S. Navy has declared the five missing crewmembers of an MH-60S helicopter crash, deceased. U.S. 3rd Fleet has shifted from search and rescue efforts to recovery operations, Sept. 4,” according to a Navy statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy