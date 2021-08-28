What’s new at Williams-Brice Stadium? Much-needed update to video board among changes
This season, the University of South Carolina will allow Williams-Brice Stadium to welcome a full capacity of spectators for the first time since 2019. South Carolina debuted several changes to the home football stadium in 2020, including renovated premium seating and general admission alcohol sales, but limited attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic kept a large number of fans from getting to experience those new amenities.www.thestate.com
Comments / 0