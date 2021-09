Through one match and a series of practices, Batavia junior setter/right side hitter Madelyn Hooper is already leaving an impression on the volleyball court. "Maddie, she is just a presence," Bulldogs junior setter Amanda Otten said after their season-opening 25-20, 25-13 victory over West Aurora on Tuesday. "Her blocking to her hitting, she just knows where to put to the ball, she knows where to be at crucial moments."