The KV boys varsity soccer team was shutout for the second time in as many days, falling to the Mustangs of Kouts High School by a final score of 1-0 on Saturday afternoon. The Kougars displayed strong offensive moments in the first half, nearly taking an early lead, but the opportunities would not find the back of the net. Kouts netminder Aaron Ketchmark was up to the task and denied mutiple goal scoring chances by the Kougars. KV keeper Luke Andree was equal to the task and also did his part in the first half denying any Kouts scoring threats. The score read 0-0 at halftime.