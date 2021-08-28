Segura's latest heroics anything but 'vanilla'

PHILADELPHIA -- Jean Segura earlier this month heard a fan in the stands at Nationals Park ask him about his favorite ice cream flavor. “Vanilla,” he replied. Two pitches later, he smacked a game-tying double in the ninth inning. Fans on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park loudly chanted “Jean! Jean! Jean!” as he dug into the batter’s box for the eighth pitch of an 11th-inning at-bat in a 7-6 victory over the D-backs. Segura laced a single to right field to score Ronald Torreyes for his fourth walk-off hit of the season. The victory moved the Phillies (64-64) back to .500 and kept them 5 1/2 games behind the Braves (69-58) in the National League East with 34 games to play.