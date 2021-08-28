VIDEO — Highlights Show

Click on the screen above to watch our weekly highlights show.

Cougars race past Jaguars, 32-3

By Paul Keane

The Wayne County News

Simpson Academy came to T.F. Giles Field Friday night and successfully played the role of spoiler — turning a home opener for the Jaguars of Wayne Academy into a sour one as the Cougars rolled to a 32-3 win.

The victory moved the Cougars to 1-1 on the year while the Jaguars fell to 1-1 on the year heading into Friday night’s road game against Hillcrest Christian.

“They ground it out on us,” Head Coach Marcus Davidson said. “We expected that, even though last week they slung it around. Tonight, they just ground and pounded us.

“We also didn’t do a good job of tackling. We were in position to make plays, we just didn’t wrap up. We’ll have to go back to the drawing board on that. We also couldn’t get a lot going offensively tonight, so we’re going to have to correct those mistakes.”

The Cougars took the opening kickoff and promptly drove 70 yards in nine plays — all runs — before capping things off with an 8-yard scoring run. The extra point made it 7-0 with 9:05 left in the first quarter.

The Jaguars were forced to punt on its first series of the evening, but the defense held and an illegal forward pass by Simpson on fourth down allowed the Jaguars to take over at their own 35-yard line. Unfortunately, W.A. Couldn’t do too much with the ball and another punt gave Simpson possession at its own 34-yard line.The drive ended, though, when Colin Trigg recovered a fumble at the W.A. 38-yard line.

The Jaguars then mounted an impressive drive, moving down to the Simpson 26-yard line before things stalled out. Zander Pitts came on and easily kicked a 43-yard field goal that made it 7-3 with 4:54 left in the first half.

Simpson quickly answered that score, marching 80 yards in seven plays before an 18-yard run made it 13-3 with 2:35 left before the intermission.

Both teams entered the halftime locker room with that same score on the board.

The Jaguars took the second-half kickoff and moved to the Simpson 47-yard line before a bad snap resulted in a 20-yard loss. The punt allowed the Cougars to set up at their own 40-yard line.

On first down, a 60-yard run ended in the end zone, and the extra point opened up a 20-3 lead for the visiting team with 8:27 remaining.

On the ensuing series, W.A. was forced to punt after three plays, but a bad snap resulted in the Cougars recovering the ball in the end zone for another touchdown. That opened up a 26-3 lead with 7:22 remaining in the period.

Neither team could must much for the rest of the quarter and into the fourth period before Simpson took over on its own 30-yard line with 11:03 left in the contest. Elven plays later, the Cougars hit pay dirt on a 2-yard run to set the final margin at 32-3.

The Jaguars did have one final shot at scoring after Blake Burgess recovered a fumble at the Simpson 17-yard line. The drive stalled, though, and an incompletion on fourth down gave the visiting team possession, allowing the clock to be run out from that point.

For the night, the Jags were held to 37 yards rushing on 37 carries and managed only 32 yards through the airways. The Cougars, meanwhile, rushed for 254 yards on 41 carries and passed for another 47.

FIRST QUARTER

SA — 9:05, 8-yard run. Kick good.

SECOND QUARTER

WA — 4:54, Zander Pitts 43-yard field goal.

SA — 2:35, 18-yard run. Run failed.

THIRD QUARTER

SA — 8:27, 60-yard run. Kick good.

SA — 7:22, Recovered fumble in end zone. Kick failed.

FOURTH QUARTER

SA — 6:49, 2-yard run. Kick failed.

TEAM STATISTICS

FIRST DOWNS: WA 9, SA 24

RUSHES-YARDS: WA 37-37, SA 41-254

PASSES: WA 7-14-0, SA 3-5-0

PASSING YARDS: WA 32, SA 47

FUMBLES-LOST: WA 3-1, SA 2-2

PENALTIES-YARDS: WA 6-45, SA 8-55

PUNTS-AVERAGE: WA 5-31.4, SA 1-28.0

RETURN YARDS: WA 76, SA 21

THIRD DOWN CONVERSIONS: WA 6-of-15, SA 3-of-5

FOURTH DOWN CONVERSIONS: WA 0-of-3, SA 0-of-1

TIME OF POSSESSION: WA 25:30, SA 22:30

INDIVIDUAL POSSESSIONS

RUSHING

Stone Ross 22-39, Kadin Johnston 4-10, Colin Trigg 4-7, Haydyn Pickering 2-1, Samuel Graham 3-(-3), Cameron Roberts 1-(-5), Zander Pitts 1-(-12).

PASSING

Stone Ross 7-14-0 32 yards.

RECEIVING

Samuel Graham 3-12, Daxton West 1-10, Kadin Johnston 2-5, Colin Trigg 1-5.

TACKLES

Daxton West 8, Blake Burgess 8, Kadin Johnston 7, Sam Cook 6, Colin Trigg 6, Mason Coxwell 5, Samuel Graham 5, Cameron Roberts 4, Haydyn Pickering 4, Preston Pittman 3, Chandler Myers 2, Stone Ross 2, Carter Cochran 1, Walker Hall 1.

QUARTERBACK SACKS

Haydyn Pickering 1, Colin Trigg 1, Blake Burgess 1.

QUARTERBACK PRESSURES

Blake Burgess 2, Mason Coxwell 1, Preston Pittman 1, Colin Trigg 1, Chandlery Myers 1.

RECOVERED FUMBLES

Colin Trigg 1, Blake Burgess 1.

PASS BREAK-UPS

Cameron Roberts 1.