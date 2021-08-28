Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

VIDEO — Highlights Show

By Editor
Posted by 
The Wayne County News
The Wayne County News
 8 days ago

Click on the screen above to watch our weekly highlights show.

Cougars race past Jaguars, 32-3

By Paul Keane
The Wayne County News
Simpson Academy came to T.F. Giles Field Friday night and successfully played the role of spoiler — turning a home opener for the Jaguars of Wayne Academy into a sour one as the Cougars rolled to a 32-3 win.
The victory moved the Cougars to 1-1 on the year while the Jaguars fell to 1-1 on the year heading into Friday night’s road game against Hillcrest Christian.
“They ground it out on us,” Head Coach Marcus Davidson said. “We expected that, even though last week they slung it around. Tonight, they just ground and pounded us.
“We also didn’t do a good job of tackling. We were in position to make plays, we just didn’t wrap up. We’ll have to go back to the drawing board on that. We also couldn’t get a lot going offensively tonight, so we’re going to have to correct those mistakes.”
The Cougars took the opening kickoff and promptly drove 70 yards in nine plays — all runs — before capping things off with an 8-yard scoring run. The extra point made it 7-0 with 9:05 left in the first quarter.
The Jaguars were forced to punt on its first series of the evening, but the defense held and an illegal forward pass by Simpson on fourth down allowed the Jaguars to take over at their own 35-yard line. Unfortunately, W.A. Couldn’t do too much with the ball and another punt gave Simpson possession at its own 34-yard line.The drive ended, though, when Colin Trigg recovered a fumble at the W.A. 38-yard line.
The Jaguars then mounted an impressive drive, moving down to the Simpson 26-yard line before things stalled out. Zander Pitts came on and easily kicked a 43-yard field goal that made it 7-3 with 4:54 left in the first half.
Simpson quickly answered that score, marching 80 yards in seven plays before an 18-yard run made it 13-3 with 2:35 left before the intermission.
Both teams entered the halftime locker room with that same score on the board.
The Jaguars took the second-half kickoff and moved to the Simpson 47-yard line before a bad snap resulted in a 20-yard loss. The punt allowed the Cougars to set up at their own 40-yard line.
On first down, a 60-yard run ended in the end zone, and the extra point opened up a 20-3 lead for the visiting team with 8:27 remaining.
On the ensuing series, W.A. was forced to punt after three plays, but a bad snap resulted in the Cougars recovering the ball in the end zone for another touchdown. That opened up a 26-3 lead with 7:22 remaining in the period.
Neither team could must much for the rest of the quarter and into the fourth period before Simpson took over on its own 30-yard line with 11:03 left in the contest. Elven plays later, the Cougars hit pay dirt on a 2-yard run to set the final margin at 32-3.
The Jaguars did have one final shot at scoring after Blake Burgess recovered a fumble at the Simpson 17-yard line. The drive stalled, though, and an incompletion on fourth down gave the visiting team possession, allowing the clock to be run out from that point.
For the night, the Jags were held to 37 yards rushing on 37 carries and managed only 32 yards through the airways. The Cougars, meanwhile, rushed for 254 yards on 41 carries and passed for another 47.

SIMPSON ACADEMY 32, WAYNE ACADEMY 3
SCORE BY QUARTERS
SA 7 6 13 6 — 32
WA 0 3 0 0 — 3
SCORE BY QUARTERS
FIRST QUARTER
SA — 9:05, 8-yard run. Kick good.
SECOND QUARTER
WA — 4:54, Zander Pitts 43-yard field goal.
SA — 2:35, 18-yard run. Run failed.
THIRD QUARTER
SA — 8:27, 60-yard run. Kick good.
SA — 7:22, Recovered fumble in end zone. Kick failed.
FOURTH QUARTER
SA — 6:49, 2-yard run. Kick failed.

TEAM STATISTICS
FIRST DOWNS: WA 9, SA 24
RUSHES-YARDS: WA 37-37, SA 41-254
PASSES: WA 7-14-0, SA 3-5-0
PASSING YARDS: WA 32, SA 47
FUMBLES-LOST: WA 3-1, SA 2-2
PENALTIES-YARDS: WA 6-45, SA 8-55
PUNTS-AVERAGE: WA 5-31.4, SA 1-28.0
RETURN YARDS: WA 76, SA 21
THIRD DOWN CONVERSIONS: WA 6-of-15, SA 3-of-5
FOURTH DOWN CONVERSIONS: WA 0-of-3, SA 0-of-1
TIME OF POSSESSION: WA 25:30, SA 22:30

INDIVIDUAL POSSESSIONS
RUSHING
Stone Ross 22-39, Kadin Johnston 4-10, Colin Trigg 4-7, Haydyn Pickering 2-1, Samuel Graham 3-(-3), Cameron Roberts 1-(-5), Zander Pitts 1-(-12).
PASSING
Stone Ross 7-14-0 32 yards.
RECEIVING
Samuel Graham 3-12, Daxton West 1-10, Kadin Johnston 2-5, Colin Trigg 1-5.
TACKLES
Daxton West 8, Blake Burgess 8, Kadin Johnston 7, Sam Cook 6, Colin Trigg 6, Mason Coxwell 5, Samuel Graham 5, Cameron Roberts 4, Haydyn Pickering 4, Preston Pittman 3, Chandler Myers 2, Stone Ross 2, Carter Cochran 1, Walker Hall 1.
QUARTERBACK SACKS
Haydyn Pickering 1, Colin Trigg 1, Blake Burgess 1.
QUARTERBACK PRESSURES
Blake Burgess 2, Mason Coxwell 1, Preston Pittman 1, Colin Trigg 1, Chandlery Myers 1.
RECOVERED FUMBLES
Colin Trigg 1, Blake Burgess 1.
PASS BREAK-UPS
Cameron Roberts 1.

Comments / 0

The Wayne County News

The Wayne County News

Waynesboro, MS
142
Followers
89
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

A community newspaper offering local news, sports, advertising and live broadcasts through its website.

 https://www.thewaynecountynews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Keane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cougars#Simpson Academy#Wayne Academy#Jaguars#Simpson Academy#Wayne Academy#Wa 9#Sa#Passing Stone Ross#Walker Hall 1#Chandlery Myers 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Wide Receiver

Just last season, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to make an under-the-radar move by adding former first-round wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. Unfortunately, he never played game for the Seahawks. He suffered a foot injury before the 2020 season kicked off and he wasn’t able to get on the field. After a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jameis Winston’s Performance Tonight

Before Monday night’s preseason game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars got underway, Jameis Winston broke out another one of his unique warm-up routines. The 27-year-old conducted a strange set of arm circles to get prepared for the most important moment of his summer thus far. Whatever...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

The Colts brought in OT Roderick Johnson for a workout. (Aaron Wilson) After the Jaguars cut RB Leonard Fournette at around this time last year, his former RB coach Terry Robiskie said there was an attempt by some in the organization to blackball him. “I would say, yes, without a...
NFLFirst Coast News

Jaguars make final cuts for the 53-man roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars cut several players to officially bring their roster to 53 players ahead of the upcoming NFL season. Each NFL franchise was to have their final preseason cuts completed by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The Jaguars waived 18 players, including:. CB Lorenzo Burns...
NFLchatsports.com

Former Buffalo Bills TE Jacob Hollister signs with Jacksonville Jaguars

On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills released tight end Jacob Hollister to the surprise of many fans and reporters. Hollister had been the number 2 tight end behind Dawson Knox all summer and third TE Tommy Sweeney spent 2020 on the sideline and was hurt through a large chunk of the preseason. On Thursday, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFLNBC Sports

Taven Bryan makes Jaguars’ initial 53 as they announce roster moves

Jaguars defensive lineman Taven Bryan has survived the initial cut to 53 players. Bryan began training camp on the non-football injury list and on the roster bubble, and he spent time on the COVID-19 reserve list. Bryan still did enough to show the new coaching staff he was worthy of a roster spot.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars: 3 winners and 3 losers from 53-man roster

It sure wasn’t easy for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ brass to sort out their roster after all the offseason acquisitions they made. Head coach Urban Meyer said it himself in a sitdown with the local media. He noted that moving on from players such as Ben Ellefson, safety Jarrod Wilson, and wide receiver Collin Johnson wasn’t easy.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Raiders

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday night that will send a veteran linebacker across the country just a few weeks before the start of the regular season. The Panthers announced that they sent linebacker Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Clemson vs. Georgia

Clemson and Georgia did their best Penn State-Wisconsin impression during Saturday night’s primetime game. The Badgers and Nittany Lions began the college football day with an absolute snooze-fest. The Big Ten foes didn’t score a single point in the first half. The final score wound up being 16-10. Almost every college football fan and analyst spent the entire morning making fun of Big Ten football because of it. Now, it’s Clemson’s and Georgia’s turn.
Houston, TXPosted by
The Spun

Video: Wild Fight At Saturday Night College Football Game

A pretty crazy fight broke out between fans at a college football game on Saturday evening. Texas Tech beat Houston, 38-21, at the Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday night. Former Baylor Bears quarterback Robert Griffin III was on the call for the game for ESPN. Following...
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Mercer kicker had amazing response to his missed extra point

Mercer kicker Caleb Dowden had an incredible response to the extra point he missed during his team’s opener. Mercer defeated Point 69-0 in their season opener on Thursday. Mercer scored 10 touchdowns in the game, and kickoff specialist Devin Folser went 9-for-9 on extra points. After their 10th touchdown, which...
Sheridan, WYSheridan Media

Sheridan JV at Tongue River Football Video Highlights 2021

Eli Cummins threw for three touchdowns and ran one in himself, as Tongue River would steadily build a 42-0 lead after three quarters and then settle for a 42-7 final at home vs. Sheridan’s JV team. Regardless of the outcome, TR was going to be 1-0 anyway because they were...
NFLchatsports.com

Video: Watch Lions rookie LB Derrick Barnes’ highlights vs. Steelers

Last week against the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions rookie linebacker managed to make quite an impression in just eight snaps. Barnes recorded two tackles and a QB pressure that ended a drive from the Bills. On Saturday, the Lions got a much longer look at Barnes, giving him nearly an...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Watch: Vanderbilt With Most Embarrassing Play Of The Day

Vanderbilt might just get itself kicked out of the SEC by the end of the night following a dreadful performance against East Tennessee State Saturday night. The Commodores were flat-out awful against the Buccaneers. One play in particular is bound to be the No. 1 play on SportsCenter‘s “Not Top 10” this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy