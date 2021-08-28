Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

In It for the Money (Remastered Expanded Edition)

By Stephen Thomas Erlewine
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Indulgence can be its own reward. Take In It for the Money, the wild, careening sophomore set from Supergrass. Flush with success and fresh out of adolescence, the Britpop trio embraced all the new adventures heading their way, a journey that steadily pulled them away from the frenzied pleasures of their 1995 debut I Should Coco. Where their peers sang of common people and wonderwalls, Supergrass concerned themselves with teenage thrills: buzzing on speed, getting busted by cops, telling dirty jokes, and hanging out with friends. At the center of the album was the smash hit “Alright,” an incandescent pop song about being young, dumb, and free. Other bands might have chased the charts by attempting to re-create the spirit of “Alright.” Supergrass instead chose to see how fast and far they could run.

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Zappa
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Bands#In It For The Money#Wonderwalls#British#Bluetones#Elastica#3xcd Deluxe Reissue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicsocietyofrock.com

5 Hated Classic Rock Songs From Great Bands

Even the greatest classic rock bands don’t have a perfect catalogue. Especially when they experimented with their music, there was always the risk of something not working out. And let’s just say, these songs disappointed their fans. 5. Tai’ Shan – Rush. Rush have some pretty weird songs in their...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares Video for New Song “Good Ones”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a brand new song. It’s called “Good Ones” and it’s her first new solo single since last year’s How I’m Feeling Now. In a statement, Charli XCX said, “The ‘Good Ones’ video sees me dramatically mourning the untimely loss of my partner as I battle with the realisation that once again I’ve abandoned the goodness in my life, in favour of the sinister, with a visual aesthetic that marks a new era of me: Charli XCX.” Watch the “Good Ones” music video, co-directed by Hannah Lux Davis and filmed in Mexico, below.
Rock MusicGuitar Player

Watch King Crimson’s Frenzied Performance of “21st Century Schizoid Man” at ‘The Stones in the Park’

In July 1969, a free outdoor festival was hosted in London’s Hyde Park. This now legendary event – The Stones in the Park – is notable for several reasons. While proceedings were somewhat overshadowed by the death of Brian Jones just three days prior, it was The Rolling Stones’ first public concert in over two years and their first show with newly recruited guitarist Mick Taylor.
Rock MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Senjutsu

Iron Maiden’s late-career albums have been stubbornly anti-nostalgia. While plenty of their peers eventually returned to the sounds that made them famous—Metallica on Hardwired…to Self-Destruct, Black Sabbath on 13, Judas Priest on Firepower—the British metal titans have walked their own road, to the frustration of casual fans who just want to relive the high-octane gallop of “Run to the Hills” and “The Trooper.” When they toured 2006’s grim, downtempo A Matter of Life and Death and played the 70-plus minute album in its entirety, it was seen as provocation. But this dedication showed that Maiden take their new work—more concerned with slow-building atmosphere and progressive song structures than the live-wire energy of their biggest albums—just as seriously as the classics. The band’s 17th full-length, Senjutsu, continues this trend. It’s another thoughtful, knotty album that has no interest in rehashing the 1980s.
EntertainmentPosted by
Pitchfork

The 6 Best Music Videos of August 2021

Each month, we run down the most memorable clips and celebrate artists who are breaking ground with their visuals. The latest single from Monaleo is a clinic in delightful arrogance in which the burgeoning Houston rapper dishes out head-knocking barbs aimed at “fake bitches” everywhere (see: “Busting at your noodle, tryna boil your linguine”). In the video, she wears heart-shaped sunglasses and a peach velour tracksuit with the hood pulled up as she spends some quality time with a friend in a massive white Bentley. Monaleo lavishly treats herself, whether riding on the highway while hanging out of the sunroof, indulging in a shopping spree with bags on bags of designer wares, or dancing rowdily in the front seat. That she does all of it while verbally laying waste to haters with surgical precision is further proof of her unfuckwithability.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Geezyworld

You might know Alejandro Coranza (aka OhGeesy) as a key lieutenant of Shoreline Mafia, the apparently disbanded L.A. group that evolved out of the city’s graffiti scene. Geesy’s raspy flow, master-crafted hooks, and ability to inject melody into every corner of the music was vital in bringing bounce to the collective’s infectious sound. There are no failed experiments on Geezyworld, his debut album. He’s launching his solo career with a concentrated dose of what he does best: rap music for the height of the party. Without his former bandmates diluting him, we’re learning that you can’t have too much of this particular good thing. On the single “Get Fly,” he declares, “I ain’t Scottie Pippen.” The message is obvious: He’s playing second fiddle to nobody.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

“Good Ones”

The pop dancefloor looks lonely these days. Hedonistic impulses are checked by pandemic nerves, and artists like Lorde and Billie Eilish have traded bombastic bangers for softer ballads, expressing a clear exhaustion with the demands of celebrity. The vibes are off. Leave it to Charli XCX—whose finger has always been on the pulse of something weirder than the radio—to usher in some fun. “Good Ones,” her latest single, embraces, as she put it in a recent interview, the “Charli ultra popstar” version of herself, but uses this persona to examine her very human tics.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Deconsecrate

Horizons aren’t what they used to be. Now that we’re surrounded at all times by horror—political, biological, climatological—the idea of something awful lurking in the distance, threatening to put an end to life as we know it, is frankly a little banal. When creeping death becomes everyday reality, it can feel like just another distraction. On Deconsecrate, the second album from Portland death-metal quartet Ænigmatum, that ambient horror slowly begins to take over, clouding the band’s joyful mutations as they careen along the borders of black, death, speed, tech, melodic—basically any high-velocity form of metal.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

How Lee “Scratch” Perry Sculpted the Sounds of Reggae

The black-hued brilliance of Jamaican music continues to transform our understanding of what sound is and how it can move us. Reggae, ska, rocksteady, dancehall. Dub versions, remixes, studio-as-instrument, producer-as-magician. These are just some of the ways in which the small Caribbean nation has changed the course of popular music worldwide.
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

Grateful Dead (Skull & Roses): Expanded Edition

Grateful Dead’s second live album and first gold record, Grateful Dead (also known as Skull & Roses), captured the band during an incredibly fertile creative period. After delivering two classic albums (Workingman’s Dead and American Beauty) that refocused their sound and approach in 1970, the band pulled off the road at the end of the year to shape up songs that would become mainstays of their live repertoire.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Kay Flock’s “Being Honest”: The Ones

Kay Flock put out the combative and intense “Is Ya Ready” only two weeks ago, but it already feels like it has revitalized drill in New York. The Bronx rapper drastically shifts his tone on “Being Honest,” his follow-up to that local hit. Usually Flock’s gruff-voiced raps are a mix of warning shots and numb macho chest puffing, but this one is more therapeutic. “Lately I been feelin’ alone/But I’m clutchin’ my chrome/Pray to my mama I’m gon’ make it home/20 missed calls I ain’t answer my phone,” he raps over the warmhearted sped up vocal sample. Like most significant drill stars, Flock has a vulnerable side.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

History of a Feeling

Madi Diaz spends much of her fifth album, History of a Feeling, spent and screaming, in the throes of a breakup, ready to take up the mantle of your messiest friend. The Nashville-based songwriter is crying on the M train, kicking down her ex’s door, and refusing to let the past go. In her own words, she is “not really looking to get healthy,” and at her angriest, as on opener “Rage,”, she has no care for eloquence whatsoever: “Forgive and forget/Fuck you, fuck that.” Never mind the high road: The narrator of these songs is totaled on the low road, a smoking wreck a few miles south of the nearest pit stop.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Low Still Don’t Sound Like Anyone Else

Alan Sparhawk spirals through a series of escalating horrors as he offers a summary of his mindset over the past five years: “Holy crap, this guy’s going to be our president. Oh crap, he’s our president. Wow, things have been horrible for a long time, and it’s getting worse. What, we’re sick? We’re all going to die now?” Eventually, the Low singer and guitarist shifts from a cartoonish hysteria into a gruff acceptance as he makes a broader point about American life in 2021 as well as his band’s combustible new album, HEY WHAT. “Look at where we are,” he says, zooming to the present tense. “We’re still looking in each other’s eyes and going, What the hell?”
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

DJ Shadow Announces 25th Anniversary Endtroducing Reissue

DJ Shadow has announced a 25th anniversary reissue of his landmark debut album, Endtroducing. The remastered edition is out September 24 via Island, along with a new 7" featuring Cut Chemist’s remix of “The Number Song.”. First released in 1996, Endtroducing has been newly remastered at half speed from DJ...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Diamanda Galás Announces Self-Titled Reissue

Diamanda Galás has announced a reissue of her 1984 self-titled album. Remastered by Heba Kadry, the updated Diamanda Galás is out October 29 on her own Intravenal Sound Operations imprint, with a vinyl edition arriving at a later date. After an eleven-year break in studio projects, Galás issued the new...
Musickuvo.org

Vinyl Vault—”Tirami Su”

By 1987, Al Di Meola had established himself as one of the hottest guitarists in jazz. So, with nothing else to prove in that department, Di Meola was free to concentrate on the more emotional and melodic aspects of his music. This week on the Vinyl Vault, we’ll hear an example of that with the 1987 album by the Al Di Meola Project entitled “Tirami Su.”
ReligionPosted by
Pitchfork

How Guitarist Nathan Salsburg Built an Album Around Traditional Jewish Texts

When I meet Nathan Salsburg, the solo guitarist and folk music archivist is sitting with his 6-week-old daughter, Talya. He’s calling over Zoom from his home in Louisville, Kentucky, where he lives with his wife and frequent collaborator, the songwriter Joan Shelley. Over his shoulder, I see a vivid green wilderness in the distance, a landscape he says has come in handy as he and Shelley have found their way as new parents: “If shit gets wild in the night,” he says, “we can walk out among the trees and be quiet, be alone and calm the baby down.”
Musicwfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: Poster Paints “Never Saw It Coming”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Scottish duo Poster Paints are Frightened Rabbit guitarist Simon Liddell and vocalist Carla J. Easton of TeenCanteen. They’ve just shared their new single “Never Saw It Coming,” a dreamy, shoegaze-tinged pop track. It’s the second song the band has released, following their debut, “Number 1.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy