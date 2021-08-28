5 of the Best Motorcycle Rides in the Adirondack Region

Saranac Lake is known for its thriving arts scene and is recognized as being the art hub of the Adirondacks, so it is fitting that one of the most picturesque times of the year in the Adirondacks will be the scene for a full week of art! September is a magical time in the Adirondacks, when the mountains light up with brilliant oranges and vibrant reds. It is easy to understand why so many creative individuals are drawn to this area for inspiration. This September, during the week of Monday, September 13 through Sunday, September 19, Saranac Lake will be celebrating the arts in so many ways!