William Blount lacks fight in loss to Karns

KNOXVILLE — The first two weeks of the season for William Blount has been like a snowball cascading down a hill, one mistake compounding into an even worse situation. The inability for the Governors to take a negative and put it behind them was the catalyst for a first half gone awry in their season opener against Clinton, and it plagued them again in a 40-7 loss to Karns on Friday inside the Beavers’ R.T. Everette Sports Complex.